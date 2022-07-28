Home States Odisha

Students from particularly vulnerable tribal groups of KISS excel in Plus II exams

Minakshi Mallick topped the School in Science by securing 88 per cent, while Pitabas Tiaka topped in Commerce by securing 80 per cent.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) posted an impressive performance by achieving 100 per cent result in Plus II Science and Commerce exams. As many as 31 students from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the institute passed in the Science stream, of which 18 bagged first division. Similarly, 18 students passed in the Commerce stream of which 11 secured first division.

Minakshi Mallick topped the School in Science by securing 88 per cent, while Pitabas Tiaka topped in Commerce by securing 80 per cent. Minakshi, who hails from a poor family from Baliguda of Kandhamal was the district topper in the 10th board examination. Keeping in view of her talent, intellectuals and district administration of Kandhamal had requested Kandhamal MP and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta to help the girl in pursing her higher education after which she was enrolled to KISS in Plus II Science stream, KISS officials said.This year, she has also appeared for NEET examination and she aspires to be a doctor, they said. Samanta congratulated Minakshi and other students on their success.

