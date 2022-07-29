1,030 new Covid cases reported in Odisha, one death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is no let up in Covid-19 infections as the State reported 1,030 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours.With this, the cumulative tally reached 13.1 lakh cases and death toll increased to 9,137. While new cases dropped marginally in hotspot Khurda, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj reported an increase with 227 and 110 cases respectively. While Khurda recorded 164 cases, Sambalpur and Cuttack reported 77 and 50 respectively. The Health department bulletin said the test positivity rate (TPR) in four districts was more than 10 per cent (pc) and over five pc in six districts. The highest positivity rate of 21.2 pc was in Sonepur, 14.1 pc in Kalahandi, 11.3 pc in Sambalpur, 11 pc in Mayurbhanj, 9.5 pc in Sundargarh and 9.2 pc in Kandhamal. A 67-year-old man of Cuttack, who was also suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension and parkinsonism, succumbed to Covid during treatment.