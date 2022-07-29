Eco-friendly ‘seed rakhi’ launched by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Thursday launched ‘seed rakhi’ to promote eco-friendly celebration of the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival.The eco-friendly rakhi was launched at the ‘one station one product’ sales outlet of ORMAS which was inaugurated at Cuttack railway station on the day. A couple of more such stalls will come up at Annapurna Gramin Bazaar near DRDA office and Banki College in next two days.

Around 80 women of three producers groups (PGs) of Damapada block are engaged in making the rakhis from biodegradable materials like cane and bamboo designed with a seed of an indigenous tree placed on top instead of a traditional bead or plastic star. They are also preparing threads from jute fibre for tying the rakhis. The seed rakhis are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 30. So far, 70,000 rakhis have been prepared.

“The three PGs engaged in making the rakhis were imparted product development training to harness their skill and received hand-holding support from ORMAS in term of inspection and capacity building, equipment cost and working capital,” said joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout.

Usually after Rakhi Purnima, disposal of rakhis is a huge concern for environmentalists. But the seed rakhis will not harm the nature in any way. Once the festival is over, these rakhis can be discarded so that they can come in contact with soil and water and eventually turn into a tree, Rout added.Among others, PD, DRDA, Cuttack Ambar Kar, and DPC, Mission Shakti Swagatika Parida were present.

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Thursday launched ‘seed rakhi’ to promote eco-friendly celebration of the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival.The eco-friendly rakhi was launched at the ‘one station one product’ sales outlet of ORMAS which was inaugurated at Cuttack railway station on the day. A couple of more such stalls will come up at Annapurna Gramin Bazaar near DRDA office and Banki College in next two days. Around 80 women of three producers groups (PGs) of Damapada block are engaged in making the rakhis from biodegradable materials like cane and bamboo designed with a seed of an indigenous tree placed on top instead of a traditional bead or plastic star. They are also preparing threads from jute fibre for tying the rakhis. The seed rakhis are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 30. So far, 70,000 rakhis have been prepared. “The three PGs engaged in making the rakhis were imparted product development training to harness their skill and received hand-holding support from ORMAS in term of inspection and capacity building, equipment cost and working capital,” said joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout. Usually after Rakhi Purnima, disposal of rakhis is a huge concern for environmentalists. But the seed rakhis will not harm the nature in any way. Once the festival is over, these rakhis can be discarded so that they can come in contact with soil and water and eventually turn into a tree, Rout added.Among others, PD, DRDA, Cuttack Ambar Kar, and DPC, Mission Shakti Swagatika Parida were present.