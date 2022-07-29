Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reiterates demand for special category state status

In a meeting with the vice-chairman of Niti Aayog Suman Bery and member VK Paul at Naveen Nivas here, the CM said the SCS status is important for Odisha.

Published: 29th July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reiterated the long-standing demanded for special category State (SCS) status for Odisha. In a meeting with vice-chairman of Niti Aayog Suman Bery and member VK Paul at Naveen Nivas here, the CM said the SCS status is important for Odisha which faces natural disasters like cyclones and floods every year resulting in massive damage to infrastructure.

The CM also highlighted demands related to railways, telecom and banking in rural areas. Stating that many panchayats in Odisha do not have banking facility, he said there are areas in the State without tele-connectivity. A detailed report highlighting these demands will be submitted to the Niti Aayog soon.
The vice-chairman invited the CM to the seventh general council meeting of Niti Aayog to be held at New Delhi on August 7.

A team from the Niti Aayog is on an official visit to the State. The team members including Bery, Paul and officials visited the World Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar, an enterprise run by women, a community health centre, a 5T transformed school and wellness centre at Pipili.

The vice-chairman held a review meeting which was attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and other senior officials. A presentation was made on behalf of the State government on the achievements made in different fields, various developmental issues and challenges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik special category State
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp