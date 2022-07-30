Home States Odisha

21 patients suffer rigors, fever after injections at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur

Sources said as soon as the antibiotic injections were administered, all the patients started shivering and their body temperature shot up.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Tension prevailed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital after condition of 21 patients undergoing treatment for diarrhoea and acute gastritis at the medicine ward worsened after injections were administered to them on Friday. 

Sources said as soon as the antibiotic injections were administered, all the patients started shivering and their body temperature shot up. As the news spread,  doctors and medical staff rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. 

Following the treatment, the patients’ condition was reportedly stated to be stable. Addressing mediapersons, hospital superintendent Santosh Mishra admitted that the patients suffered reactions after the injections were administered but they recovered after follow-up treatment and are now stable. There is no need to panic. 

Refuting allegations that the injections could have been past their expiry date, Mishra said he would initiate investigation as to why the patients’ condition deteriorated after they were given the injections. One of the doctors Kiran Patnaik said the matter is being probed.

We cannot gauge the exact cause now as the injections with same batch number were given in other words and no problem was encountered there. We, however, have stopped using the injections for the time being and are monitoring the situation,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MKCG Medical College and Hospital Diarrhoea outbreak
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp