21 patients suffer rigors, fever after injections at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital after condition of 21 patients undergoing treatment for diarrhoea and acute gastritis at the medicine ward worsened after injections were administered to them on Friday.

Sources said as soon as the antibiotic injections were administered, all the patients started shivering and their body temperature shot up. As the news spread, doctors and medical staff rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Following the treatment, the patients’ condition was reportedly stated to be stable. Addressing mediapersons, hospital superintendent Santosh Mishra admitted that the patients suffered reactions after the injections were administered but they recovered after follow-up treatment and are now stable. There is no need to panic.

Refuting allegations that the injections could have been past their expiry date, Mishra said he would initiate investigation as to why the patients’ condition deteriorated after they were given the injections. One of the doctors Kiran Patnaik said the matter is being probed.

We cannot gauge the exact cause now as the injections with same batch number were given in other words and no problem was encountered there. We, however, have stopped using the injections for the time being and are monitoring the situation,” he added.



