7 railway projects approved for Odisha: Railway Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has approved seven new projects of Odisha including five railway lines which are being taken up in collaboration with the State government, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Thursday.

The new projects are Talcher-Angul new line with a triangular junction, Baghuapal flyover, Brahmapur-Phulbani-Sambalpur, Rajathgarh-Kaipadar, Banaspani-Barbil, Bargarh-Nuapada Road and Buramara-Chakulia Road. While the Talcher-Angul new line and Baghuapal flyover are being taken up by the Railways, in principle approval has been given to Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd (ORIDL) for preliminary activities of the rest five projects.

Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha Member Muzibulla Khan, Vaishnaw said Jeypore-Malkangiri and Jeypore-Nabarangpur new line projects have been sanctioned on cost sharing basis with the State governmennt.

