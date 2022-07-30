Home States Odisha

Villagers air grievances, Vedanta assures redressal

The Sub-Collector informed that the villagers demanded development of R&R Colony and wanted initiation of CSR activities for periphery development that had stopped since the past decade. 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Breaking the impasse over operationalisation of Jamkani coal mining project of Vedanta Ltd in Hemgir block of Sundargarh, the district administration Wednesday successfully conducted a meeting with the project affected persons of four villages. The meeting was held at Jamkani village following mine opening permission and mining lease execution availed by Vedanta. 

Incidentally, earlier on June 8, the project-affected villagers had refrained from attending similar meeting called by the administration. Sub-collector Abhimanyu Behera said, the villagers put forth their grievances and demands to which the company authorities showed keenness to redress those which are legitimate. He further said the villagers also urged the administration to convene another meeting comprising villagers of all four villages. We will shortly finalise another date, Behera said.

More than 100 villagers from Jamkani, Girisima, Jharpalam and Mendra Villages attended the meeting.
After bagging the Jamkani coal block in auction the aluminium giant had entered into a Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) with the Ministry of Coal and was given the vesting order on February 10, 2020. 

