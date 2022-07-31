Diarrhoea cases up to 83, 20 villages of Koraput district in Odisha under grip

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The number of diarrhoea affected persons rose to 83 in Koraput district on Saturday with most cases being reported from Mundaguda, Makandamudi and Dumaguda villages. Sources said, four health teams from block headquarters of Dasmantpur and mobile teams are camping in the villages to provide medical service. Around 1000 residents of these villages were given preventive medicines to check further spread of the water-borne disease. Besides, the village drains and drinking water bodies are being cleaned by the RWSS.

Suspecting water contamination due to flushing of rain water from hills into the water bodies in the villages, the administration has pressed three mobile water tankers in the affected villages. Sources said, sporadic cases of diarrhoea are coming in from around 20 bordering villages under the block but have still not been reported by villagers due to continuous rains and inaccessibility. People are reluctant to come out of homes and get treated in CHC, sources added. Till date, six persons are being treated at Dasmantpur CHC while about 30 others being rendered treatment by the health team in the villages.

On Saturday, the district health administration organised a meeting with medical officer and health staff on the rising cases at Koraput.CDMO in-charge Arun Padhi said diarrhoea cases are under control in the block. “Our people are camping to render health service in the affected areas. Now only sporadic cases are coming in,” Padhi informed. A few days ago, diarrhoea cases had started in Chatamba and Hatimunda villages wherein lot of people were affected and one had died in Koraput SLN Medical College and Hospital.

