Odisha: 2 die, 15 fall sick after community feasting

After the incident came to light, district administration swung into action and deployed ambulance services as per the directions of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Published: 31st July 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 05:46 AM

Relatives of the diarrhoea-affected persons in Debadihi village, Jharsuguda | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The death of two persons due to suspected diarrhoea at Debadihi in Ward no 13 of Jharsuguda municipality in the district on Thursday has triggered panic among the residents. Besides, 15 other residents of the neighbouring areas with diarrhoea-like symptoms have also been admitted to district headquarters hospital.   

Sources said, the deceased father-son duo Sriprasad Pradhan (65) and Akrura Pradhan (40) and all the other affected had lunch at a community function on Tuesday after which they developed symptoms. Councillor of Ward no 13 Debabrata Pandey said Akrura Pradhan died due to diarrhoea on Thursday night during treatment while his father Sriprasad succumbed the next day.

More than 15 residents  of Pannpada, Litipada and Baidpada have also been affected by the disease and admitted in district headquarters hospital.  After the incident came to light, district administration swung into action and deployed ambulance services as per the directions of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dolamani Patel said, “both the father and the son had chest infection and were suffering from pneumonia. A senior doctor would be visiting the village to determine the cause of the spread of the disease. As a precautionary measure, we have also sent water samples from the taps and other sources for testing.”

Diarrhoea outbreak
India Matters
