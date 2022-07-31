Home States Odisha

Odisha: After 23 years, snakebite victim to get Rs 10 lakh relief

The incident happened at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd Nehru Satabdi Central Hospital in Talcher.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) here awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation where a 16-month-old baby girl’s right thumb had to be amputated while undergoing treatment for snakebite, 23 years ago.

The incident happened at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL)’s Nehru Satabdi Central Hospital in Talcher. Puja Sahu of Talcher colliery area was bitten by snake on her right thumb and was admitted to the hospital on May 23, 1999. Her right thumb developed gangrene and was amputated before she was discharged from the hospital on June 5, 1999.

At first, on a complaint filed on behalf of the child, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (Angul) awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation on February 2, 2000. MCL went to appeal against the compensation before SCDRC the same year.

After more than 22 years, SCDRC finally disposed of the appeal on July 22. A copy of the judgment by a bench of Dr DP Choudhury (President), Dr PK Prusty and SL Pattnaik (both members) was available on Saturday.

The bench said, “We concur with the finding of the District Forum and hereby direct MCL to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the District Forum’s order till the date of payment and also further award litigation cost of Rs  25,000 payable by MCL.”

