Sambalpur varsity VC in spot again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal is yet again in the thick of controversy. This time for allegedly parking funds to the tune of Rs 29 lakh meant for the university cleanliness drive to personal accounts.

Amid the controversy, Mittal on Friday evening left the campus after handing over charges to PG Council Chairperson Sanjukta Das. Following an investigation by the Higher Education department directed by the Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s office, he proceeded on leave from July 26 to July 30. He was on the university campus till Friday.

Last year, university sources said, Bilaspur-based South Eastern Coalfields Ltd sanctioned Rs 33.44 lakh from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to Sambalpur University for implementation of Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan Prakalp. Mittal apparently appointed himself as the project implementing officer and allegedly got the funds transferred from the account of Controller of Finance to the project account. Subsequently, he transferred Rs 25 lakh to his wife’s account and Rs 4 lakh to his son’s account in November last year.

When the matter came to the notice of members of intelligentsia, they lodged complaints with the Chancellor’s office and Higher Education department this year. On direction of the Chancellor, the department formed a committee which investigated the matter in June and submitted its report. “Investigation revealed the impropriety and the VC was asked to return the money to the university immediately. Accordingly, Mittal on July 20 and 21, refunded Rs 25 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively to the account of Controller of Finance, Sambalpur University,” said an officer of the institution.

Officials in the Chancellor’s office said a probe into the matter is on. Special Secretary (in charge of universities) in Chancellor’s Office Chitta Mohanty said the matter is under investigation and action will be taken against anyone found guilty. He, however, said that Mittal has gone on leave on personal grounds and was not asked by either the Chancellor’s office or Higher Education department to go on leave. Secretary Saswat Mishra did not respond to queries by TNIE on the issue. VC Mittal did not reply either.

