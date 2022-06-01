STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

LPG leak: Man charred to death in Odisha's Sambalpur district

A man was burnt alive in a fire mishap reportedly caused by a leakage in LPG cylinders stored in the warehouse of a gas agency at Kaensir within Ainthapali police limits here on Tuesday.

Published: 01st June 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

LPG Cylinder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A man was burnt alive in a fire mishap reportedly caused by a leakage in LPG cylinders stored in the warehouse of a gas agency at Kaensir within Ainthapali police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Raja Ranbida of Khandual village within Dhanupali police limits. He was an employee of the gas agency.

Sources said the mishap took place at around 8.30 am. Locals saw smoke emanating from the gas agency, which operates from a house in Kaensir area, and informed the fire services personnel and police. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after half an hour. Raja’s charred body was found in the kitchen of the house.  

Assistant fire officer Jitendra Biswal said around 30 filled LPG cylinders were stored in the warehouse of the gas agency. The employee, who died in the mishap, was perhaps cooking when the fire broke out due to leakage in a gas cylinder kept in the storeroom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ainthapali police LPG cylinder LPG cylinder leak Sambalpur
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp