LPG leak: Man charred to death in Odisha's Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: A man was burnt alive in a fire mishap reportedly caused by a leakage in LPG cylinders stored in the warehouse of a gas agency at Kaensir within Ainthapali police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Raja Ranbida of Khandual village within Dhanupali police limits. He was an employee of the gas agency.

Sources said the mishap took place at around 8.30 am. Locals saw smoke emanating from the gas agency, which operates from a house in Kaensir area, and informed the fire services personnel and police. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after half an hour. Raja’s charred body was found in the kitchen of the house.

Assistant fire officer Jitendra Biswal said around 30 filled LPG cylinders were stored in the warehouse of the gas agency. The employee, who died in the mishap, was perhaps cooking when the fire broke out due to leakage in a gas cylinder kept in the storeroom.