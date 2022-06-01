Missing newborn: Father claims child ‘sold off’

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Disappearance of a two-month old baby boy from a private clinic in Rayagada town has snowballed into a controversy with the father alleging that the the infant was sold off for non-payment of treatment charges. The clinic, however, claimed that the new born died while being treated.

What has made the matters murkier is that the health worker who admitted the baby at the clinic was not a government staff but an ANM with the private facility. Sources said Paria Meleka, wife of Raising Meleka of Karubai village under Rayagada Sadar block, gave birth to a baby boy on March 17. Paria died due to post-delivery complications. Since the condition of the new born was critical, on receiving the information, a local health worker Pravati Jena admitted the baby to a private clinic.

After around a week, Raising went to the clinic to ask about the baby’s condition but doctors reportedly demanded Rs 37,500 as treatment charge. He returned to arrange the money but could not do so due to his acute impoverished conditions.

On Monday when Raising reached the hospital and demanded the baby, to his utter shock, he was told by the clinic owner that the infant died after 15 days of admission. The doctor even said they cremated the infant as the clinic had no contact details of the parents.

Unable to come to terms with his wife’s death, a devastated Raising alleged that his baby was sold for non-payment of treatment charges. As the news spread in the village, local anganwadi worker Parbati Madangi also echoed similar view and alleged complicity of the health worker in alleged sale of the baby.

“The claim of the hospital about the infant’s death is baseless. The clinic may not have parents’ details but they did have the health worker’s number. Why was she not informed?,” Parbati asked. Since the version of health worker, anganwadi worker and clinic authorities differs, Pradeep Dalai, a social worker, took up the issue and has urged the administration for an inquiry.

District project manager Rajesh Patnaik said, “Neither the district administration nor the health wing has received any complaint till now. The matter will be placed before chief district medical officer for further action.” Patnaik also informed that Pravati was not a government staff but an ANM in the private clinic. So far, no police complaint has been lodged in this connection.