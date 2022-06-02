STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Forced to leave village': Former sarpanch of Odisha's Ganjam district alleges ostracisation

D Niranjan Reddy, a former sarpanch of Santoshpur, said he reported the matter to police as his family and relatives were threatened with dire consequences over a clash that took place last week.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the alleged social boycott of a samiti member of Bahadapali village in Ganjam block continues to be under investigation, a former sarpanch and his kin from Kartikadiha have raised similar allegations of ostracisation which reportedly forced them to leave the village. 

The matter came to the fore after four affected families lodged an FIR with Rambha police and a case was registered on Tuesday. D Niranjan Reddy, a former sarpanch of Santoshpur, said he reported the matter to police as his family and relatives were threatened with dire consequences over a clash that took place in a village meeting last week. Apprehending threat to their lives, they shifted from Kartikadiha to another village in Laxmipur. 

Sources said that Nirajan had taken up various development works during his tenure in 2017-22 but after his exit, rival groups encouraged anti-social activities in the village. His opponents, on the other hand, claimed Niranjan was abusing power and had not even submitted details of the community fund.

When the matter was put up for discussion at the village meeting on Friday, a clash erupted between Niranjan’s supporters and opponents. Niranjan claimed that the next day, a group of villagers ostracised him and three other families . Rambha IIC TS Kishan said investigation into the matter has started. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahadapali village Ganjam district Sarpanch ostracisation
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp