'Forced to leave village': Former sarpanch of Odisha's Ganjam district alleges ostracisation

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the alleged social boycott of a samiti member of Bahadapali village in Ganjam block continues to be under investigation, a former sarpanch and his kin from Kartikadiha have raised similar allegations of ostracisation which reportedly forced them to leave the village.

The matter came to the fore after four affected families lodged an FIR with Rambha police and a case was registered on Tuesday. D Niranjan Reddy, a former sarpanch of Santoshpur, said he reported the matter to police as his family and relatives were threatened with dire consequences over a clash that took place in a village meeting last week. Apprehending threat to their lives, they shifted from Kartikadiha to another village in Laxmipur.

Sources said that Nirajan had taken up various development works during his tenure in 2017-22 but after his exit, rival groups encouraged anti-social activities in the village. His opponents, on the other hand, claimed Niranjan was abusing power and had not even submitted details of the community fund.

When the matter was put up for discussion at the village meeting on Friday, a clash erupted between Niranjan’s supporters and opponents. Niranjan claimed that the next day, a group of villagers ostracised him and three other families . Rambha IIC TS Kishan said investigation into the matter has started.