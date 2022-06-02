Odisha Congress to launch padayatra to reconnect with people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will launch padayatra in all the 30 districts of the State from August 9 to re-establish the party’s connect with people.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak will join the party leaders and workers in all the 30 districts. The padayatra will be for 75 kilometers in each district, Pattanayak told mediapersons here at the end of the first day of the 'Nava Sankalp Shivir'.

Pattanayak called upon partymen not to lose confidence because of the party's reduced strength in the assembly. "We should not be disheartened because of the party's less representation. We should not have the mindset that we cannot fight because we have only nine MLAs in the state," he added.

He also had a word of caution for those indulging in factionalism and said that he does not believe in groupism. He also warned leaders to refrain whisper campaign. "I do not have any discrimination about the leaders and workers. Everybody is free to approach me with whatever suggestions and plans to strengthen the party," he added.

Congress decided to organise meetings of the party at the block and district level. Besides, six committees have also been formed to strengthen and enhance the performance of the party in line with the recommendations made by the AICC after the Chintan shivir at Udaipur.

"As per the instruction of AICC, regular discussions will be held among the party leaders on political, economic, social justice, women empowerment, agriculture and farmers’ issues and various steps will be taken accordingly," he added.