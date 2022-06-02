Odisha Science minister Ashok Panda launches two ILS startup products

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Minister of Science and Technology Ashok Panda launched two products developed by the startups incubated at ILS-Bioincubator here on Wednesday. The RNA isolation kit developed by RNA Biotech will help in diagnostic and detection of diseases and pathogens. The growth promoters from agricultural waste materials have been developed by Thinkgenix Biotech.

The minister said there are enormous opportunities for taking science and technology interventions for benefit of the society. He highlighted several important initiatives being undertaken by the department in the field of research, translation, institutional support as well as promotion of entrepreneurship.

The event was organised as a part of the I-connect platform to mark the 75th year of independence focused on secondary agriculture and product development.

Panda said that secondary agriculture is gaining importance in view of the realisation of enhancing the farmers' income that has been affected due to several factors including declining farm productivity, availability of assured marketing avenues of farm products and challenges faced by increasing climate change vulnerability.

In this context, several initiatives have been undertaken focusing on value addition to primary agriculture and building agricultural enterprises in both rural and urban sectors. ILS Director Ajay Parida highlighted the progress made in agriculture in last 75 years.