STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Science minister Ashok Panda launches two ILS startup products

He highlighted several important initiatives being undertaken by the department in the field of research, translation, institutional support as well as promotion of entrepreneurship.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Science minister Ashok Panda

Odisha Science minister Ashok Panda (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Minister of Science and Technology Ashok Panda launched two products developed by the startups incubated at ILS-Bioincubator here on Wednesday. The RNA isolation kit developed by RNA Biotech will help in diagnostic and detection of diseases and pathogens. The growth promoters from agricultural waste materials have been developed by Thinkgenix Biotech.

The minister said there are enormous opportunities for taking science and technology interventions for benefit of the society. He highlighted several important initiatives being undertaken by the department in the field of research, translation, institutional support as well as promotion of entrepreneurship.

The event was organised as a part of the I-connect platform to mark the 75th year of independence focused on secondary agriculture and product development.

Panda said that secondary agriculture is gaining importance in view of the realisation of enhancing the farmers' income that has been affected due to several factors including declining farm productivity, availability of assured marketing avenues of farm products and challenges faced by increasing climate change vulnerability. 

In this context, several initiatives have been undertaken focusing on value addition to primary agriculture and building agricultural enterprises in both rural and urban sectors. ILS Director Ajay Parida highlighted the progress made in agriculture in last 75 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Panda RNA isolation kit ILS Bioincubator
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp