RPF head constable saves passenger from getting trapped between moving train in Cuttack

Constable Safid Khan was patrolling platform-4 when he noticed a man hanging from a door of Purushottam Express while trying to deboard the train.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  An alert head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a person at Cuttack railway station while he was about to get trapped between a moving train and the platform on Wednesday morning.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera. Constable Safid Khan was patrolling platform-4 when he noticed a man hanging from a door of Purushottam Express while trying to deboard the train. Khan then rushed to the spot and pulled him away from the moving train.  

The passenger who was travelling from Bihar to Cuttack had suddenly woken up from his sleep and tried to deboard the moving train when the incident took place.

