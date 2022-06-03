STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Map artistes, gurus and training centres: Director of Odia Language

Das urged the Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Kumar Bhardwaj to ask the department officials to expedite the process of mapping resources, training centres and trace the age-old scripts. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chhau dance

Representational image (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: To uphold the centuries old Chhau dance tradition and keep the martial art form alive, Director of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department of the State Ranjan Kumar Das, on Thursday, sought help of the district administration to map manpower requirement and revive the training centres. 

Attending a review meeting, Das urged the Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Kumar Bhardwaj to ask the department officials to expedite the process of mapping resources, training centres and trace the age-old scripts of the dance form so that the Chhau Academy, promised by the Chief Minister prior to 2019 general elections, can take shape.

"It is important to find out the existing Chhau gurus, artistes and accompanists and the number of Chhau dance troops besides the training centres," Das said. As per the district Culture wing, at least 250 training centres and 210 Chhau dance troops existed earlier, of which only 15 to 20 are presently functional in the district including Uttar Sahi and Dakhin Sahi. 

"At least 50-60 types of the dance form were performed over the years but those have now reduced to 20-25 types that we perform during three-day spring festival every year," stated the artistes of Uttar Sahi and Dakhin Sahi Chhau dance troops.   

Das said that the Chhau Academy will come up and dancers, gurus and musicians get support as per government rules once these details are sorted. "The government has been prioritising preservation of art, culture and literature and wants to generate more dancers, gurus and musicians to boost the Project Chhauni. Besides, diploma and degrees in Chhau will be provided by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi," the director added.

Secretary of the Akademi Probodh Kumar Rath, Chhau dance troops,  executive director of Project Chhauni Subhasree Mukherjee and district administration officials were present at the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhau dance Odisha artistes Vineet Kumar Bhardwaj
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp