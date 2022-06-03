STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 42 crore for Sarala temple development

Mahavir temple within the premises will be rebuilt while a dola bedi (altar) and mundan mandap would be constructed.

Published: 03rd June 2022

Sarala temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the master plan for the overall development of the Sarala Temple at Jhankad in Jagatsinghpur district for which Rs 42 crore will be spent in the first phase. The work will be completed within a year.

The master plan includes construction of four gates in the east, west, south and north direction and a heritage wall around the temple. Other temples on the premises will also be developed. The temple pond will be renovated while the kitchen, anand bazaar and godown will be reconstructed.

Mahavir temple within the premises will be rebuilt while a dola bedi (altar) and mundan mandap would be constructed. The plan also includes laying of a footpath for the convenience of the devotees. Besides, bhoga and deepa mandap will be constructed for the benefit of sevayats and devotees. Administrative office of the temple, police control room, a rest room, toilet and a shoe stand will be covered in the master plan.

All the shop owners near the temple will be rehabilitated. The existing shopping complex will be reconstructed for rehabilitation of 72 shop owners and those who have opened other business near the temple. A vehicle parking having toilet facility will be constructed near the shopping complex.

It was also decided that a bronze statue of Adi Kabi Sarala Das will be placed near the Nanda Deula banyan tree. The Jhankad Peetha played a key role in the development of the Odia language as it was here under the Nanda Deula banyan tree Adi Kabi Sarala Das had siddhi (self realisation) and wrote Sarala Mahabharata. The Sarala Mahabharata started a new age in Odia language.    

The Works department made presentation of the master plan to the Chief Minister at a high level meeting here. The temple has been included in the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourist Destination programme under the 5T initiative. In the second phase of the temple development, the road leading to the Peetha will be widened.

5T secretary VK Pandian recently visited the temple and discussed with sevayats and others stakeholders on the temple development plan. The temple constructed by Bhoumakara kings in the eighth century attracts a large number of devotees and visitors every year.

