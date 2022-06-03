STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Police seize Rs 1.22 crore assets owned by three ganja traders

The traders, Subhas Bisoi and his two sons Subir and Rama Chandra, had acquired the properties illegally through cannabis trade.

Published: 03rd June 2022

Cannabis

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Nabarangpur police on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crore of three ganja traders of BS Padar Banuaguda village within Umerkote police limits. The traders, Subhas Bisoi and his two sons Subir and Rama Chandra, had acquired the properties illegally through cannabis trade.

The properties were seized on basis of the order of Nabarangpur SP S Sushree under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The attached properties of the trio include two buildings, a motorcycle and Rs 4,39,909 deposits in SBI, ICICI and Axis banks.

A team headed by Papdahandi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Aditya sen and the additional IIC of Umerkote confiscated the properties and locked the buildings. 

Police said the three accused were illegally supplying ganja to Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Several cases under the NDPS Act were pending against the trio in other states. Besides, cases were registered against them at Kosagumuda and Kodinga police stations in Nabarangpur.

In 2021, the then Nabarangpur SP Smith Parmar had written to the Kolkata office of the Union Finance Ministry seeking permission to to attach the assets of these ganja traders.

This is not the first instance of police confiscating assets of ganja traders in the district. In November 2020, police had seized properties worth Rs 4.77 crore illegally acquired by three ganja peddlers in Kosagumuda.
 

