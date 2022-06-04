Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 531 transformed schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually dedicated 531 transformed schools in five districts to the people on Friday.

These include 105 high schools in Dhenkanal district, 230 in Ganjam, 73 in Kandhamal, 73 in Nabarangpur and 50 in Angul. As many as 2,908 schools have undergone transformation during the second phase of the State government's programme.

Addressing students on the occasion, the CM said the 5T school transformation initiative has opened new opportunities for students to explore their creative talent. It would also help develop their personality as future citizens, he added.