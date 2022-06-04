STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government to implement e-office in all technical institutes soon

The digital workforce solution was implemented as a pilot project at the World Skill Centre.

Published: 04th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to implement e-office platforms in all government engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs under the Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) department. 

Launching the initiative at the World Skill Centre here on Friday, Principal Secretary (SD&TE department) Hemant Sharma said the basic objective of the e-office is to reduce turnaround time and ensure more accuracy, quality and transparency in governance.

The digital workforce solution was implemented as a pilot project at the World Skill Centre. "The e-office has proved to be useful to operate offices remotely, especially during the pandemic period. It will be implemented in all technical institutions in the State soon," Sharma said. So far, e-office has been implemented in 149 government offices.

