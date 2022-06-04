Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu visits Mayurbhanj, discusses successes and path ahead

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Blaming timber mafia for rampant deforestation in and outside the district, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti and MP of Mayurbhanj Bishweswar Tudu said such acts have only abetted movement of elephants leading to damage of life and property.

The pachyderms are forced to veer into human settlements in search of food in absence of fodder in the forests, the minister said. On the occasion of eight years completion of Modi government, Tudu, on a visit to his constituency spoke to the media on Friday about flagship programmes implemented by the BJP government.

He said that land requisition has posed a roadblock in the path of rail connectivity between Budhamara and Chakulia. The 38-km route comes under Jharkhand and will need the interference of their government. He assured to convince the Jharkhand government on the issue.

He also raked up the issue of non-release of water through canal systems from Jharkhand which is why the multi-purpose Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP) in Mayurbhanj is incomplete. "Once the dispute between Odisha and Jharkhand governments is solved, thousands of acres will get irrigation in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts," he said.

Tudu said that he has informed the Railway Minister to expedite the Bangiriposi-Garumahisani railway connectivity. Presenting a progress card of the BJP-government, the minister touched upon issues of revival of Amarda airstrip in Rashgobindpur, development of 75 projects in the district for preservation of water by the department of Water Resources and drinking water supply through mega projects.

"The Centre has decided to set up industries in 26 blocks of the district. I visited some blocks last month with MLAs and met investors to discuss future production and supply. Now the projects are underway in nine blocks. Once they are operational it will uplift the economic condition of the people," the Union Minister asserted.

A Central team will visit the district shortly to discuss about revival of museum and Chhau training centres besides a sports academy, he added. Among others, BJP district President Kandra Soren, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli, Bhaskar Madhei MLA of Udala, senior leader Krushnachandra Mohapatra were present at the briefing.

Union Minister Bishweshwar Tudu's​ threat to destroy JJM hoarding draws BJD flak

JAGATSINGHPUR: The ruling BJD has reacted strongly to Union Minister Bishweshwar Tudu's threat to destroy posters and hoardings of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which have Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s image instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tudu, who made the statement during a review meeting in Jagatsinghpur's Kujang block on Thursday, had stated that it was the PM’s vision to provide clean tap water to every home in the country by 2024 through JJM.

While nothing has been done by the Odisha government to effectively implement the programme, posters of the CM are being put for political mileage, he said. The Union Minister also warned to destroy the JJM hoardings with the CM's image.

Condemning the statement, district BJD president cum legislator Prasant Muduli said, "It is unbecoming for the Minister to make such a statement and give threats during a review meeting."