STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Women empowerment at the core of our government initiatives: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Addressing the national conference of Odisha State Commission for Women, the CM said that no household, society or country has moved forward without empowering its women.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said empowerment of girls and women and making them financially independent is at the core of all the initiatives of the State government. Addressing the national conference of Odisha State Commission for Women, the CM said that no household, society or country has moved forward without empowering its women.

Referring to Mission Shakti as one of the flagship programmes of the government, he said it encompasses in its fold 70 lakh women in all habitations across the State. Mission Shakti symbolises the transformation that is happening across Odisha.

Naveen said the State has also reserved 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats. In the recently-concluded local body elections, over 55 per cent women have been elected. At least 21 of the 30 Zilla Parishad presidents are women. In a first by any political party, Biju Janata Dal reserved one third seats for women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Besides, several schemes have been launched by the government for welfare of women. Mamata scheme empowers pregnant women by assuring them financial support at a vulnerable time. Similarly, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the State’s health assurance scheme, has a 10 lakh coverage for women, Naveen added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Mission Shakti Odisha State Commission for Women Women empowerment
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp