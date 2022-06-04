Women empowerment at the core of our government initiatives: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said empowerment of girls and women and making them financially independent is at the core of all the initiatives of the State government. Addressing the national conference of Odisha State Commission for Women, the CM said that no household, society or country has moved forward without empowering its women.

Referring to Mission Shakti as one of the flagship programmes of the government, he said it encompasses in its fold 70 lakh women in all habitations across the State. Mission Shakti symbolises the transformation that is happening across Odisha.

Naveen said the State has also reserved 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats. In the recently-concluded local body elections, over 55 per cent women have been elected. At least 21 of the 30 Zilla Parishad presidents are women. In a first by any political party, Biju Janata Dal reserved one third seats for women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Besides, several schemes have been launched by the government for welfare of women. Mamata scheme empowers pregnant women by assuring them financial support at a vulnerable time. Similarly, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the State’s health assurance scheme, has a 10 lakh coverage for women, Naveen added.