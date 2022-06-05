STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

20,000 women, girls in Odisha to be trained by Humara Bachpan Trust as eco change makers

As part of the programme, the eco change makers will adopt and demonstrate different climate change mitigation measures and apply the concept of 3R to protect environment.

Published: 05th June 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries releasing a report during an event organised by Humara Bachpan Trust on the eve of World Environment Day in Bhubaneswar

Dignitaries releasing a report during an event organised by Humara Bachpan Trust on the eve of World Environment Day in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 20,000 women and girls from urban and rural areas of Odisha will be trained by Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) to be eco change-makers who will lead the fight against challenges of climate change through solutions using a 3R concept - reduce, reuse and recycle - to protect environment in the daily lives.

The city-based HBT on Saturday launched the programme 'Empowering Women and Girls as Eco Change Makers' which was unveiled by Director Environment-cum-Special Secretary, to Forest and Environment Department Susanta Nanda.

Nanda cited three well known examples of women’s contribution towards protecting the environment. "Chipko Andolan in 1973, a non-violent social and ecological movement by rural villagers, particularly women; Green Belt movement founded by Wangari Maathai in 1977 to plant trees across Kenya and environmental activist Vandana Shiva are examples that show women have majorly contributed towards protecting the environment," he said. 

As part of the programme, the eco change makers will adopt and demonstrate different climate change mitigation measures and apply the concept of 3R to protect environment in daily lives as well as make efforts to shift towards sustainable energy. The initiative will not only benefit the environment but also empower women to improve the quality of life of their families and communities through climate change solutions. 

"The initiative aims to bring women and girls to the forefront of climate activism by empowering and giving them responsibility to ensure a greater and lasting impact. The programme has been implemented in urban and rural communities of Khurda, Puri and Sundargarh districts and will reach out to 20,000 women and adolescent girls in two years," said HBT founder chairperson Dharitri Patnaik.

HBT, she said, has been advocating for clean and green environment and taken up the initiative as the licensee of Gap Inc's globally acclaimed and certified 'Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement' programme.

General Manager of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Diptirani Sahoo appreciated the HBT for the initiative. HBT's adolescent leaders from Gandamunda Tarini community set the context of the initiative through skit. HBT executive director Arpita Pattnaik and trustee Dipanjali Swain were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Humara Bachpan Trust Women wempowerment
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp