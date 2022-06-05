STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Odisha cabinet to take oath on Sunday, at least six new faces expected

Patnaik who recently completed 23 years in office apparently wants to give a new look to his ministry before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, analysts said.

Published: 05th June 2022 10:49 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: A new cabinet is to be sworn in on Sunday in Odisha, after all ministers in the Naveen Patnaik led BJD-ministry resigned a day before to allow th chief minister to reshuffle his ministry.

Sources in the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that more than six of the 20 ministers who resigned are likely to be dropped from the new ministry. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has been informed about the oath-taking ceremony which will be held on Sunday at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan.

"The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday," a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan said.

Sources said that all ministers have submitted their resignation letters to Patnaik within 7 PM Saturday, following which some of the would-be ministers received phone calls to remain prepared for the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

