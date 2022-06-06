STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal supply of HSRPs: Plaint against firm

Published: 06th June 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Motor Vehicle Security Association has lodged a complaint in Odisha Crime Branch against a Jaipur (Rajasthan) based firm, Godawari Techno Solution private limited, for illegally supplying high-security registration plates (HSRPs) in the State. In its complaint to ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra, the association said that Godawari Techno is selling HSRPs in the open market through its online portal despite not being authorised by any automobile manufacturer in the State.

The association further alleged that Godawari Techno is not sending the laser codes of HSRPs to Vahan and the number plates are being sent to the customers instead of fitting them on their vehicles through authorised dealers.

A complaint in this connection was lodged by All India Motor Vehicle Security Association after it came to know that a customer from Odisha, Dhiraj Kumar Singh, had managed to book HSRP for his vehicle through Godawari Techno last month.

He received a text message from the company on June 2 stating that his HSRP was sent to him through a courier company. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has authorised automobile manufacturers, their dealers and State Transport Departments to provide HSRPs through their respective authorised agencies.

After the matter came to the notice of Odisha Transport Department, it cautioned the citizens about the fake website claiming to provide HSRPs in the State.“The matter related to a website claiming to provide booking services for HSRPs has come to our notice. Only dealers authorised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) can receive bookings for HSRPs. Vehicle owners are requested to visit odishatransport.gov.in and click on ‘book HSRP’ or visit siam.in,” said an official of the Transport Department.

