Mahapatra likely to be next OERC chairman

The Chief Secretary has been given six months extension till end of August 2022. In case of his selection, State government will have to appoint a new Chief Secretary.

Published: 06th June 2022 09:44 AM

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Suresh Chandra Mohapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra is likely to be the next chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). Mohapatra is among the three persons shortlisted by a committee comprising a judge of the Orissa High Court and a member of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). Principal Secretary Energy Nikunja Dhal was the convener of the committee.

Since the incumbent Chief Secretary Mohapatra is a candidate for the post, he abstained from the committee. Around 20 candidates including four IAS officers have applied for the post. The committee is reported to have shortlisted Mahapatra, Arun Panda who retired as former secretary in the Ministry of MSME and Union Territory cadre retired IAS officer Manoj Parida.

The State government will select one of the three shortlisted candidates for the post of OERC chairperson which is lying vacant since January 16, 2022 following the end of the tenure of UN Behera. Currently, Gajendra Mohapatra, a member of the State Judicial Service and former District and Session Judge is the acting chairperson of OERC.

The Chief Secretary has been given six months extension till the end of August 2022. In case of his selection, the State government will have to appoint a new Chief Secretary. The name of Union Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs Rajesh Verma, an Odisha cadre IAS officer was doing the round for the post of Chief Secretary. 

