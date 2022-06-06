STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OMC bags Golden Peacock National Award for CSR

The corporation has been adjudged with the coveted award for its relentless efforts in focusing on sustainable development of the communities in areas it operates.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:12 AM

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has received the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for its' Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has received the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for its' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The award was given to the state-run PSU in the 16th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility organised by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in New Delhi on June 3.

The corporation has been adjudged with the coveted award for its relentless efforts in focusing on sustainable development of the communities in areas it operates. Director (Personnel) Alok Kumar Pal and CSR head Talat Afreen received the Award.  "OMC has been focusing on transforming the lives of the people living in its periphery.

The organisation has always gone beyond its statutory mandate of 2 per cent in overall CSR and sustainability spend to reach out to the larger cross-section of marginalised and underprivileged segment of the society," said OMC MD Balwant Singh. He said OMC lays special thrust on healthcare, education, sports, drinking water, sanitation, skill development, preservation of heritage, etc., in the State.

