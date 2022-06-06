STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Swearing in starts with auspicious ‘Jagannath’ Saraka

Sources said this was because of the name Jagannath that the two time MLA took oath by preceding others as the CM wanted the process of government formation to start on an auspicious note.  

Published: 06th June 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal administering oath of office to newly inducted ministers in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal administering oath of office to newly inducted ministers in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s growing inclination toward religious politics was evident once again in the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Overlooking all established norms and precedents, Jagannath Saraka, representing Bissam Cuttack Assembly constituency in Rayagada district was the first to take the oath despite the presence of several other senior ministers. 

Sources said this was because of the name Jagannath that the two times MLA took an oath by preceding others as the CM wanted the process of government formation to start on an auspicious note.

In the list which was circulated before the swearing-in ceremony last night, the name of Jagannath Saraka was the first in the list of Cabinet ministers without any number. The numbering of other ministers in the list started only after his name. Saraka was a Minister of State in the previous ministry and has been promoted. He is the only one representing south Odisha in the ministry.

One of the highlights of the fifth term of the Naveen Patnaik government has been the focus on the development and beautification of major temples.

The religious turn to Odisha politics started early in the fifth term of Naveen Patnaik. It all started on February 27, 2019, when the CM tabled a resolution in the Assembly seeking the support of the House for early completion of the Rs 3,200 crore Srimandir Parikrama Project. 

Since then, Naveen has announced the redevelopment of several other temples in the state including Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Maa Chandi temple in Cuttack, Ma Samalei temple in Sambalpur, Tara Tarini Temple near Berhampur, and Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Cuttack Assembly constituency swearing-in ceremony Oath
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp