Swearing in starts with auspicious ‘Jagannath’ Saraka

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s growing inclination toward religious politics was evident once again in the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Overlooking all established norms and precedents, Jagannath Saraka, representing Bissam Cuttack Assembly constituency in Rayagada district was the first to take the oath despite the presence of several other senior ministers.

Sources said this was because of the name Jagannath that the two times MLA took an oath by preceding others as the CM wanted the process of government formation to start on an auspicious note.

In the list which was circulated before the swearing-in ceremony last night, the name of Jagannath Saraka was the first in the list of Cabinet ministers without any number. The numbering of other ministers in the list started only after his name. Saraka was a Minister of State in the previous ministry and has been promoted. He is the only one representing south Odisha in the ministry.

One of the highlights of the fifth term of the Naveen Patnaik government has been the focus on the development and beautification of major temples.

The religious turn to Odisha politics started early in the fifth term of Naveen Patnaik. It all started on February 27, 2019, when the CM tabled a resolution in the Assembly seeking the support of the House for early completion of the Rs 3,200 crore Srimandir Parikrama Project.

Since then, Naveen has announced the redevelopment of several other temples in the state including Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Maa Chandi temple in Cuttack, Ma Samalei temple in Sambalpur, Tara Tarini Temple near Berhampur, and Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur district.