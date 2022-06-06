Youths on the rampage threaten ex-sarpanch   

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Nabarangpur village within Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district are in a state of panic after around 10 bike-borne youths armed with weapons on Friday night reached the village and allegedly threatened to kill anyone who tries to be a witness in the murder of two persons on May 29. They also allegedly named the former sarpanch Ushant Sahu as their next target.

As per sources, two groups of ruling BJD confronted each other over the selection of candidates ahead of the panchayat elections. Later the differences widened reportedly over some construction work contracts for government-sponsored projects. As a fallout, on May 29, 2022, Babu Gouda and Pradip Sahu of Nabarangpur village under Digapahandi police were attacked. While Babu died on the spot, Pradip succumbed on June 2 while under treatment.

A team led by Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek had arrested accused Tofan Gouda within 12 hours of the attack. Investigations revealed that both the deceased and accused were supporters of the BJD.“Altercation during panchayat poll and over contract works obtained by both accused and the victim were the reasons behind the killing,” said the SP.

Though the matter subsided, the threats by the youths on Friday naming Sahu as their next target have created tension in the village again. Sahu has lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Patrolling has also been intensified in the village.

Incidentally, Digapahandi witnessed four murders during the pre and post panchayat polls. The SP has directed the police to remain alert and act tough to check crimes in the area.