Cuttack: 110 illegal structures removed for Taladanda canal expansion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) on Monday carried out eviction drive from Nuabazar Gosala to Biribati to facilitate the ongoing Taladanda canal expansion work.

As many as 110 illegal structures were removed from around 6 km stretch of the canal road. The structures which were demolished include 60 shops, 29 houses and 6 religious structures and some cabins and an extended boundary wall, said CMC Deputy Commissioner(Enforcement) Ajay Mohanty.

As per the RR package, while the demolished shops’ owners are entitled to get Rs 20,000, owners of the houses will get Rs 50,000, and Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,00,000 will be provided to the demolished religious structures having registered with the State Endowment Commission or having a trust board registered under society act, he informed.