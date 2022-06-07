Rourkela: Mining expansion hearing stalled over unrest fears

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Apprehending a possible breach of law and order, the Sundargarh administration has abruptly called off the proposed public hearing for acquisition of land for expansion of mining operation of Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL), a unit of the JSW Cement, in Kutra block of the district.

The public hearing on social impact assessment study for acquisition of 248.88 acre land at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani villages was scheduled to be held on Monday. However, the Sundargarh Collector on Sunday issued an order stating that the public hearing was postponed in order to avoid some unforeseen eventualities. The next date for holding the public hearing will be intimated later, the order said.

Sources said refusing to part with their ancestral property, villagers have been protesting the land acquisition attempt of JSW Cement. Khatkurbahal sarpanch Jhadi Dhanwar said locals apprehend that their villages would cease to exist as JSW Cement has applied for 638 acre in Khatkurbahal and a few other panchayats. The villagers have decided not to let go of their ancestral land. Only a handful of people who have managed to get financial benefits and contract jobs from JSW Cement are supporting the acquisition, Dhanwar claimed.

Questioning the intention of the district administration, villagers said without specifically identifying the land required for expansion of mining operation, it has declared that 248.88 acre would be acquired at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani. They claimed that apart from their houses, a temple, mosque and church along with a high school would be demolished at Khatkurbahal to pave way for mining area expansion of the cement plant.

Sources said as the religious sentiments of the dominant Muslim community along with Hindus, Christians and tribals are involved, the district administration called off the public hearing fearing backlash.

Incidentally, in the case of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (formerly OCL India Ltd), the administration had held similar public hearings on roads after agitating tribals prevented government officials from reaching the meeting venues at Rajgangpur and Kutra in August last year.