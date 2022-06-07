Sambalpur: Three killed, four critical after oil tanker hits auto-rickshaw

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least three persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries after an oil tanker collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling on NH-49 near Tabalakata within Kuchinda police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Tanuja Sharma (49), Saraswati Singh (30) and Atish Naik (52). The mishap took place at around 5 pm. Sources said the auto-rickshaw carrying seven persons was on way to Kuchinda town from Bhojpur village. A tanker of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the three-wheeler near Tabalakata, around 10 km from Bhojpur.

Sharma, Singh and Naik were killed on the spot. The tanker driver fled after the mishap. Eyewitnesses claimed that the tanker driver was under the influence of alcohol. Following the accident, irate locals staged road blockade demanding immediate action against the driver.

Jamankira tehsildar Swarnarupa Ratha reached the spot and held discussion with the agitating villagers. On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to Kuchinda hospital. Sources said condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

Three including two minors die in mishap

Jajpur: Three persons including two minors died in separate road accidents here on Monday. In the first incident, 23-year-old Ranjit Lenka of Damodarpur village within Kuakhia police limits and his cousin sister Shubhra Sambhabna (15) were returning home on a scooter from Jaraka Bazaar when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Barabati Chowk. While Shubhra died on the spot, Ranjit was rushed to the hospital at Dharmasala.

After his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed on way. Similarly, a 6-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a brick-laden truck in Sasanda village within Binjharpur police limits. The deceased was identified as Shubyan Khan. Sources said the kid was playing outside his house when the truck ran over him. He died on the spot. Following the incident, tension flared up in the village.

