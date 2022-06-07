STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur: Three killed, four critical after oil tanker hits auto-rickshaw

The deceased were identified as Tanuja Sharma (49), Saraswati Singh (30) and Atish Naik (52). The mishap took place at around 5 pm.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Irate villagers staging road blockade after the accident near Tabalakata | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least three persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries after an oil tanker collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling on NH-49 near Tabalakata within Kuchinda police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Tanuja Sharma (49), Saraswati Singh (30) and Atish Naik (52). The mishap took place at around 5 pm. Sources said the auto-rickshaw carrying seven persons was on way to Kuchinda town from Bhojpur village. A tanker of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the three-wheeler near Tabalakata, around 10 km from Bhojpur.

Sharma, Singh and Naik were killed on the spot. The tanker driver fled after the mishap. Eyewitnesses claimed that the tanker driver was under the influence of alcohol. Following the accident, irate locals staged road blockade demanding immediate action against the driver.

Jamankira tehsildar Swarnarupa Ratha reached the spot and held discussion with the agitating villagers.  On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to Kuchinda hospital. Sources said condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

Three including two minors die in mishap
Jajpur: Three persons including two minors died in separate road accidents here on Monday. In the first incident, 23-year-old Ranjit Lenka of Damodarpur village within Kuakhia police limits and his cousin sister Shubhra Sambhabna (15) were returning home on a scooter from Jaraka Bazaar when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Barabati Chowk. While Shubhra died on the spot, Ranjit was rushed to the hospital at Dharmasala.

After his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed on way. Similarly, a 6-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a brick-laden truck in Sasanda village within Binjharpur police limits. The deceased was identified as Shubyan Khan. Sources said the kid was playing outside his house when the truck ran over him. He died on the spot. Following the incident, tension flared up in the village.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur road accident
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp