Trainer aircraft crashes in Dhenkanal while landing, pilot hurt

Published: 07th June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Videograb of the crash

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A trainer aircraft of the Government Aviation Training Institute crashed at Birasala air strip near Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal on Monday. 

Trainee pilot Karan Mallik of Maharashtra sustained minor injuries on his face and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stable, hospital authorities said. 

Sources said the accident took place when the plane was trying to make a safe landing but instead plunged straight into the ground from a height of 15 feet. Following the incident, senior officials from Bhubaneswar reached the spot for investigation.

