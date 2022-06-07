STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Verandah serves as classrooms, kitchen functions from toilet in many in Ganjam schools

Sources said despite release of funds for construction of new anganwadi buildings and their management, many centres are running in a pitiable condition.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The kitchen of Chamunda anganwadi centre operating from an abandoned toilet

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Many Anganwadi centres in Ganjam district are running from rented facilities or community halls reportedly due to alleged neglect by authorities concerned, lack of coordination between departments and follow-up action.

Sources said despite release of funds for construction of new anganwadi buildings and their management, many centres are running in a pitiable condition. Ganjam has 5,161 anganwadi centres. Even after government released funds for new buildings for all,  construction of 1,121 buildings is incomplete while work on another 627 centres has not started. 

Sample this: In Jagannathprasad block, there’s an anganwadi centre each in Chamunda and Kalyanpur villages. At Kalyanpur, the centre was started in 2009 has has 20 students enrolled. But even after 13 years, it continues to operate from the village community hall as the construction of the new building, which started in 2019, is still incomplete. Locals said earlier the anganwadi centre was operating from verandahs of houses and shifted to the community hall only last year while using open space for cooking.

The scenario in Chamunda village is no different. Here too the anganwadi is running from the verandah of a government upper primary school for the last four years. Worse, the abandoned toilet is reportedly being used as a kitchen. Confirming the same, anganwadi worker Sudeshna Pradhan said,”Our children study on the verandah and the abandoned toilet  is used for cooking meals. However, we face problems during extreme heat and rains. We apprise authorities of the issue every month but to no avail.”

As per reports, the new building for the centre has already been constructed at a cost of Rs 8.20 lakh but the the contractor refused to part with it over non-payment of bills. “My bills are not cleared. I will hand over the keys only after receiving the payment,” said contractor Bijay Kumar Gouda. Sources said not only Jagannathprasad block, most of other blocks are riddled with similar problems. Contacted, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said problems of anganwadi centres will be solved soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi Odisha Odisha schools Ganjam
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp