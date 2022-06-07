You matter for party, will be given key positions: Naveen to ex-ministers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the oath taking ceremony, the Chief Minister called all the dropped ministers to Naveen Nivas on Monday to assuage their hurt feelings by telling them that they matter for the party in its scheme of things for the 2024 general elections.

The 10 dropped ministers met Naveen Patnaik at his official residence. The Chief Minister assured them about their position in the party and said they will be used for organisational work at the grassroots level ahead of the elections. Only Bikram Keshari Arukha, who was also dropped from the ministry was not called as he is tipped to be the Speaker of the Assembly.

The leaders were advised to focus on constructive organisational work and reach out to people. They were asked to visit blocks and panchayats more frequently to be with the people. The core vote bank of the party should remain intact, Naveen said and added that they should avoid unnecessary controversy. He reportedly assured them that important responsibility will be given to them in the party in due course of time.

Sources maintained that some of the former ministers like Arun Sahoo, Pratap Jena and Dibya Shankar Mishra who were embroiled in controversies during their tenure in the ministry, may not be rehabilitated in the organisation immediately. Appointment of some of the dropped ministers as district presidents and observers will start soon.

Former rural development minister Sushant Singh, who was non-controversial among the ministers will be given a key responsibility in Western Odisha. Former minister Padmanabha Behera said that the Chief Minister asked them not to get dejected and work to strengthen the party ahead of elections.

Former Revenue and Disaster Management minister Sudam Marndi said that the Chief Minister asked them to focus on organisation. “I assured that I will work wholeheartedly for any responsibility given to me by the party and the Chief Minister,” he added.