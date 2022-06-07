STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

You matter for party, will be given key positions: Naveen to ex-ministers

Only Bikram Keshari Arukha, who was also dropped from the ministry was not called as he is tipped to be the Speaker of the Assembly. 

Published: 07th June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the oath taking ceremony, the Chief Minister called all the dropped ministers to Naveen Nivas on Monday to assuage their hurt feelings by telling them that they matter for the party in its scheme of things for the 2024 general elections.

The 10 dropped ministers met Naveen Patnaik at his official residence. The Chief Minister assured them about their position in the party and said they will be used for organisational work at the grassroots level ahead of the elections. Only Bikram Keshari Arukha, who was also dropped from the ministry was not called as he is tipped to be the Speaker of the Assembly. 

The leaders were advised to focus on constructive organisational work and reach out to people. They were asked to visit blocks and panchayats more frequently to be with the people. The core vote bank of the party should remain intact, Naveen said and added that they should avoid unnecessary controversy. He reportedly assured them that important responsibility will be given to them in the party in due course of time.

Sources maintained that some of the former ministers like Arun Sahoo, Pratap Jena and Dibya Shankar Mishra who were embroiled in controversies during their tenure in the ministry, may not be rehabilitated in the organisation immediately. Appointment of some of the dropped ministers as district presidents and observers will start soon.

Former rural development minister Sushant Singh, who was non-controversial among the ministers will be given a key responsibility in Western Odisha. Former minister Padmanabha Behera said that the Chief Minister asked them not to get dejected and work to strengthen the party ahead of elections.

Former Revenue and Disaster Management minister Sudam Marndi said that the Chief Minister asked them to focus on organisation. “I assured that I will work wholeheartedly for any responsibility given to me by the party and the Chief Minister,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp