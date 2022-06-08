Engineer’s will and skill bring up much-awaited bridge on river Gobari   

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Once an engineer, always an engineer. Putting his learning and expertise to use, an engineer from Kanungosahi has done what the State government had failed to do over last 17 years. Sheshadeb Mohanty, an electrical and tele communication engineer has built a bamboo bridge on Gobari river to facilitate people of at least six villages of Naugaon and Korua panchayats in the block.

Working in a company in Durgapur, Mohanty during his visits to the village, realised the pangs of villagers in wading through water to cross the river. The idea to build a bamboo bridge struck him and without wasting time, he took upon himself the responsibility of solving the problem with his technical know-how. The pillar of the bridge, he ensured, was made with concrete for longevity.

Sources said it took Mohanty and a few villagers who lent a helping hand, a week’s hardwork to set up the 40-meter-long bamboo bridge on the river. The work got over two days back and Mohanty reportedly spent `50,000 from his own pocket for the purpose. “I saw locals wading through the river in absence of a bridge and hence thought of solving the problem. I even erected a concrete pillar to strengthen the structure,” said the 45-year-old engineer.

Bridge connectivity over Gobari river in Naugaon has been a longstanding demand of villagers. The fact that the project was pending for last 17 years despite allocation of MLA-LAD funds was a cause of concern for people. As per reports, in 2004, the then legislator late Umesh Swain had spent `10 lakh from MLA-LAD for a concrete bridge over the river.

The bridge was to connect Naugaon with Korua as villagers, mostly farmers, go to the neighbouring panchayat for paddy cultivation. But the bridge works are pending as the approach roads have still not been completed. A senior block officer of Naugaon attributed the incomplete works to funds crunch and lack of willpower of elected representatives.

Contacted, Naugaon sarpanch Sagarika Jena said MGNREGS funds for the approach roads were not utilised due to political dispute.”Neither the State government nor the district administration pursued the matter. But I am glad an engineer from our area came forward to help. His efforts to make the bamboo bridge are praise-worthy,” she added.