13 hostel inmates in Cuttack test positive, Covid uptick in Odisha

A total 56 samples were tested, of which 13 returned positive,” said Cuttack district Covid-19 nodal officer Umesh Ray.

Published: 10th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK :  At least 13 inmates of a boys’ hostel of the government-run World Skill Centre located near Bamphakuda in Cuttack have tested positive for Covid-19 as Odisha on Thursday reported 31 new cases, the highest single day total since May 8.  

The cases went up by two times in last 24 hours due to the cluster, health officials said. “Some inmates of the hostel were suffering from cold and fever following which their antigen tests were conducted on Wednesday. A total 56 samples were tested, of which 13 returned positive,” said Cuttack district Covid-19 nodal officer Umesh Ray.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said a team of health officials had visited the hostel after 13 inmates tested positive. Samples of all inmates have been collected and sent for RT-PCR tests. The inmates have been asked to remain isolated, he said.

“Barring the one, other inmates do not have any symptoms. Twelve others who were found to be positive are primary contacts of the symptomatic inmate. We are verifying their vaccination status. Districts where such hostels are operational have been asked to complete the vaccination of students,” he said.

After the third wave that peaked on January 19 with 11,607 cases, the State has been registering below 20 cases a day since April barring the maximum 71 cases on May 8. Of the new cases, Cuttack recorded the maximum 16 cases, followed by 10 from Khurda and one each from Puri and Jharsuguda. With this, the active cases shot up to 116, including 36 from Khurda, 28 from Cuttack and 12 from Boudh. 

The test positivity rate also rose to 0.30 per cent (pc) from 0.12 pc a couple of days back. As many as 10, 522 tests, including 40 pc through RTPCR, were conducted during the period. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states, including Odisha, not to lower their guard and continue the same containment measures to bring the pandemic situation under control. The direction came following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

