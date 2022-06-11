Odisha to clear 12 lakh backlog cataract surgeries in three years

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to address blindness and visual impairment in a comprehensive manner, the Odisha government has chalked out a strategy to complete all backlog cataract surgeries of people aged 50 years in the next three years. Blindness and visual impairment due to cataract is one of the major public health challenges in the country, especially among the people aged 50 years or more.

The National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey report shows that around 50 per cent (pc) people in the age group have cataract, 1.99 per cent (pc) people suffered from blindness and 1.96 pc severe visual impairment (SVI).

As an estimated 20 pc of people progress to blindness or SVI every year, the Centre has launched a special campaign Rashtriya Netrajyoti Abhiyan from this month to address the issue in a comprehensive manner.

Based on the national survey, Odisha has around 12 lakh backlog cataract surgeries, which will be completed on a priority basis in order to make all districts cataract free by 2025. The backlog included 7.27 lakh people with SVI.

According to the strategy adopted by the State government, 3.32 lakh people, including 2.02 lakh people with SVI will be operated in 2022-23, 3.98 lakh; including 2.42 lakh with SVI in 2023-24 and 4.65 lakh and including 2.82 lakh with SVI in 2024-25. The Health and Family Welfare department has decided to complete the primary screening of people for cataract surgery through household surveys soon as per the action plan.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said a guideline detailing screening of the people requiring cataract surgery has been sent to districts, which have been asked to focus on achieving cataract free status during the campaign period.

“The primary screening will start soon with a target to not miss out on any person aged 50 years or more. The screening will be carried out through house to house visit by ASHAs using finger counting methods and community-based assessment. Collectors will lead the campaign in their respective districts,” he said. All districts have been directed to constitute ‘Zilla Netrajyoti Abhiyan Committee’ under the chairmanship of Collector.

NGOs having agreement with District Health Society can be roped in for the camps for screening and detection of cataract cases. Preliminary examinations like blood pressure and blood sugar for evaluating the fitness for surgery will be done at PHC/CHC before sending patients to surgical facility for surgery.​

