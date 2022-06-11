STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers in Odisha oppose waste treatment plant, disrupt public hearing

Sources said the company, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, has proposed to set up an industrial waste treatment plant on 63.3 acre land in Lakhanpur at a cost of Rs 149 crore.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Unease prevailed after a scuffle broke out between villagers and officials of a private firm during a public hearing on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of a waste treatment plant at Tinglismal under Lakhanpur block here on Friday. 

Sources said the company, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, has proposed to set up an industrial waste treatment plant on 63.3 acre land in Lakhanpur at a cost of Rs 149 crore. But villagers were reportedly unhappy as the project would entail felling of more than one lakh trees. Besides, the industry will collect and store all the hazardous materials which will further cause pollution and also affect the Mahanadi river nearby.

During the meeting, villagers resorted to opposing the project. Sources said they shouted slogans against the district administration, company and pollution authorities. Some of them reportedly heckled the officials and fled soon after the incident. 

Jharsuguda  regional officer Hiranya Kumar Naik , ADM Prabeer Kumar Nayak, Lakhanpur Tahasildar, BDO along with other officials were present in the public hearing, among others. Earlier in August last year, a public hearing was scheduled but it had to be postponed due to local protest. 

Lakhanpur IIC Dukhindra Sahu said a case was registered on the basis of complaint of the company’s vice-president Sanjib Kumar.  Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal could not be contacted despite multiple attempts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp