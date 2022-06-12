STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Announce date for start of Talcher medical college: BJP

As the issue sparked public resentment, the government finally agreed to adhere to the initial settlement last month.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: BJP State secretary Kalandi Samal has urged Chief minister Naveen Patnaik to announce the date of commencement of Talcher medical college after MCL recently agreed to bear all the expenditure. In a statement on Saturday, Samal questioned the silence of local MLA and MP on this issue even as MCL has agreed to pay Rs 1,500 crore per annum for the medical college.

Crediting Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the initiation of Talcher medical college said it was Pradhan who had taken all efforts for setting up of the medical facility. MCL had then completed the building at a cost of Rs 492 cr. 

He said, as per the initial agreement, MCL had agreed to construct the building and the State government was to take charge of the management. Though the government had agreed, it had gone back on its commitment and asked the MCL to run the facility as well.

As the issue sparked public resentment, the government finally agreed to adhere to the initial settlement last month. “Now that MCL too in a letter last month reiterated its commitment to incur all the expenses for the medical college, the government must make it clear about the timing of making the medical college functional,” Samal added.Meanwhile, members of the Medical College Action Committee have also urged the State government to declare the date of commencing the medical college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp