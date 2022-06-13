Delayed monsoon spells misery for farmers of Odisha's Nabarangpur district

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The delay in arrival of monsoons has not augured well for farmers in Nabarangpur district, with most of them yet to sow seeds for kharif cultivation due to deficit rainfall so far this year. There are nearly two lakh farmers in Nabarangpur district most of whom depend on rainfall for cultivation as irrigation facility is reportedly available for less than 1o per cent land in the region.

For this kharif season, the district agriculture wing had set a target to cultivate paddy over 1,30,000 hectare (ha) and maize on 85 ha. Usually, sowing is completed by first week of June every year. However, agricultural activities are running behind schedule this season owing to inadequate rainfall till now

Official sources said rainfall from May till June first week this year is only seven per cent (pc) as compared to corresponding period in 2021. The month of May recorded 571 mm rainfall against 671 mm last year while June recorded only 48 mm as compared to 671 mm in the corresponding period last year.

As a result, over 80 per cent farmers are yet to begin work for the kharif cycle. This could mean huge losses for them as many have already purchased high quality seeds. Besides, paddy and maize crops cannot grow well without good rains between June and August.

Sharing their apprehension, many farmers from Umerkote, Nandahandi and other blocks said a drought-like situation may prevail in the coming days if there is no rainfall within seven to 10 days and demanded the district administration to improve irrigation facilities. "We could not sow seeds on time due to delay in monsoons. If there’s no rainfall this week, all of us will suffer huge losses," said Bhakchand Nayak, a farmer leader from Nabarangpur.

Contacted, additional district agriculture officer (ADAO) Bijay Patnaik said, “There are different varieties of paddy. Farmers should opt for long duration paddy seeds which will be profitable in case of delayed monsoon.”