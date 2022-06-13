STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena demands Odisha Assembly's resolution on caste census

As a caste based census is supported by all political parties, the resolution can be unanimous, he said and urged the Chief Minister to start the process before his foreign visit.  

Published: 13th June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena on Saturday demanded that caste based census should be started in the State immediately for proper identification of beneficiaries and transferring of funds for social schemes in rural areas. 

As a meeting of the state assembly has been convened on June 13 for election to the post of Speaker, the State government should take this opportunity to pass a resolution in this regard in the House.

As a caste based census is supported by all political parties, the resolution can be unanimous, he said and urged the Chief Minister to start the process before his foreign visit. Jena said that the BJD has supported caste based census and unanimous resolutions have been passed in both the houses of Parliament in this regard.

Though the BJP had announced its support for caste based census, the Centre had informed in March about its inability to proceed in this regard, he said and added that the reason behind this still remains unclear. The former Union Minister said that a caste based census can only give justice to the OBCs who constitute 54 per cent population in Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikant Jena Caste based census Odisha Assembly
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp