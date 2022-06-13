STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government steps up measures to identify fake teachers

The DEOs and other field functionaries have been asked to immediately verify certificate, mark sheets, training and other academic certificates as well as caste certificate and service record.

A teacher taking online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government which has been facing backlash over delay in termination of fake teachers has stepped up measures to identify them and initiate appropriate action.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has furnished a list of 130 teachers alleged to have submitted fake documents or those with cases pending against them to the district education officers (DEOs), block education officers (BEOs) as well as the district project coordinators (DPCs) to investigate their credentials. 

Following Orissa High Court's directive to the State government to terminate services of teachers who had submitted fake certificates during recruitment in Cuttack district last year, the School and Mass Education (SME) department had issued letters to several districts asking them to accelerate the process of identifying such teachers. 

Sources in the directorate, however, said the DEOs, BEOs and DPCs are being communicated time to time to verify the details of the teachers and submit details of those, whose marks sheets, academic certificates or service record is found to be suspicious, for necessary action.

The government has also instructed the directorates under the SME department to disengage such teachers and lodge FIR against them in concerned police stations. However, action at the district-level has so far remained unsatisfactory. Officials said, the DEOs, BEOs and DPCs have been asked to accelerate the verification process for necessary action at their end.

