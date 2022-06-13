STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribals from Odisha's Koraput predict average rains after Biripani yatra

Published: 13th June 2022 08:16 AM

bhubaneswar rains

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In order to predict rainfall and accordingly carry out kharif activities, tribals from across Koraput gathered in large numbers to carry out customary rituals at the Biripani temple in Gadapadar village of Jeypore block on Saturday. 

Sources said around 10,000 people from various tribal communities congregated for the yatra which involved animal sacrifice to appease the goddess before the rainy season. As per tradition, tribal heads first carry out animal sacrifice to propitiate the deity and then go to Gadapadar hill top to gauge water levels in three holes which would indicate the rainfall forecast.

High water level indicates good rainfall and vice-versa. After assessment, the tribal chiefs come back to the village, spread the message in a gathering and accordingly plan their cultivation in the coming days. Sources said this time, the tribals predicted delayed and average rainfall after observing the water level in the auspicious holes. 

Confirming the prediction, tribal leader of Gadapadar village said, “There will be average rainfall this season and monsoons will approach later this month.”

Kharif crops Rainfall Odisha tribals Biripani temple
