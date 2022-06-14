Cuttack Baliyatra to be held after two years post COVID pandemic

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a gap of two years, the historic Baliyatra is likely to be held this year. The annual fair was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, but the situation continues to be normal as present, it will be organised this year, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said on Monday.

"Taking into account the drop in Covid cases, we are optimistic about hosting Baliyatra this year. The State government had recognised Cuttack Baliyatra as a State-level festival in 2019," said Chayani after inaugurating the three-day Cuttack Kite Utsav here on Monday.

At the three-day Cuttack Kite Utsav held at Barabati Palace, the Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) will showcase products manufactured and crafted by the rural women entrepreneurs under the brand name 'MAA'.

"Since a long time the producer groups (PGs) have been making products and selling those in the local markets without any labels which at times doesn’t attract the attention of the customers. The recent initiative of ORMAS will help in enhancing the authenticity of rural products as well as expand the marketing opportunities for the women members. This will help in globalisation of local products and boost the income potential of women members in the PGs," said Joint CEO of ORMAS, Bipin Rout.

There are around 34,000 WSHGs and are 70 PGs having around 2,200 members at the district involved in various farm and non-farm livelihood activities. Presently, some of the SHGs and PGs used their own labels to sell their products but lacked in marketing.

He said that proper branding and packaging of their products under one brand name and logo "MAA", will help capture urban niche markets.

During the event, ORMAS and Mission Shakti has planned a mini mela where 18 stalls have been installed to showcase various handmade, hand-woven and handcrafted products of the women entrepreneurs.