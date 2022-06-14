STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Double murder: Court raps police for delay in probe into deaths of two Odisha BJP leaders

The JMFC has now directed the investigating officer to submit an updated case diary including present status report of reinvestigation on June 20.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The court of judicial magistrate, first class (JMFC), Salipur on Monday expressed strong displeasure over delay by Mahanga police in reinvestigation of the double murders of BJP leaders. The JMFC has now directed the investigating officer (IO) to submit an updated case diary including present status report of reinvestigation on June 20.

The case was put up on Monday for order on petition filed by informant Ramakant Baral on May 4. Baral in his petition had stated that since January 11, 2022, no further reports has been submitted by the IO regarding further investigation as ordered by this court on August 25, 2021, said counsel for the informant, advocate Prabin Kanungo.

Hearing the case, the court observed that the IO, who is the IIC of Mahanga police station, on August 25, 2021 was directed to carry out further investigation in this case and submit further investigation report. "Since then much time has passed. Also more than one year has passed since the occurrence but till date further investigation report has not been given by the IO. Delayed investigation is antithesis to fair trial and procedure," the court remarked.

Former Mahanga block chairman and BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral of Nrutanga were murdered by some miscreants near Jankoti, when they were returning home on a motorcycle on January 2 evening last year.

Basing on the FIR filed by Kulamani's son Ramakant, originally a case was registered against 14 accused persons including former Law Minister Pratap Jena. The IO submitted charge sheet against 13 accused persons, but deleted Jena's name citing there was no prima facie evidence to establish his involvement.

An aggrieved Ramakant filed a protest petition on which the court directed to carry out further investigation and submit the reinvestigation report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanga police BJP leaders
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp