Double murder: Court raps police for delay in probe into deaths of two Odisha BJP leaders

CUTTACK: The court of judicial magistrate, first class (JMFC), Salipur on Monday expressed strong displeasure over delay by Mahanga police in reinvestigation of the double murders of BJP leaders. The JMFC has now directed the investigating officer (IO) to submit an updated case diary including present status report of reinvestigation on June 20.

The case was put up on Monday for order on petition filed by informant Ramakant Baral on May 4. Baral in his petition had stated that since January 11, 2022, no further reports has been submitted by the IO regarding further investigation as ordered by this court on August 25, 2021, said counsel for the informant, advocate Prabin Kanungo.

Hearing the case, the court observed that the IO, who is the IIC of Mahanga police station, on August 25, 2021 was directed to carry out further investigation in this case and submit further investigation report. "Since then much time has passed. Also more than one year has passed since the occurrence but till date further investigation report has not been given by the IO. Delayed investigation is antithesis to fair trial and procedure," the court remarked.

Former Mahanga block chairman and BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral of Nrutanga were murdered by some miscreants near Jankoti, when they were returning home on a motorcycle on January 2 evening last year.

Basing on the FIR filed by Kulamani's son Ramakant, originally a case was registered against 14 accused persons including former Law Minister Pratap Jena. The IO submitted charge sheet against 13 accused persons, but deleted Jena's name citing there was no prima facie evidence to establish his involvement.

An aggrieved Ramakant filed a protest petition on which the court directed to carry out further investigation and submit the reinvestigation report.