Doctoral student from Odisha's NIT-Rourkela bags Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship

Hariharan will be the first student from NIT-R to undertake research in Climatology at the National NCAR (Centre for Atmospheric Research)

Published: 15th June 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Manoj Hariharan, a doctoral student in the Department of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences (DEAS) of National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R), has bagged the highly competitive Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship 2022-23 for research.

Hariharan will be the first student from NIT-R to undertake research in Climatology at the National NCAR (Centre for Atmospheric Research) Earth System Laboratory, Colorado, USA. Besides Hariharan, three other doctoral students from across India have bagged the fellowship for 2022-23.  

Hariharan's planned objective at NCAR involves working on atmosphere-biosphere interactions over the Indian region, and his visit to the centre would give more visibility to the department’s research works. 

