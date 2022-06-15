STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three suffer burns, 20 houses gutted in Odisha's Bramahanikhola village

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but some locals claimed that it resulted from the hearth of a villager who was preparing Poda Pitha on the eve of Raja festival.

Published: 15th June 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Three persons sustained burn injuries and at least 20 houses were reduced to ashes after a major fire swept through Bramahanikhola village within Rajnagar police limits here on Monday night.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but some locals claimed that it resulted from the hearth of a villager who was preparing Poda Pitha on the eve of Raja festival.

Property worth around Rs 50 lakh was gutted in the mishap. Sanjay Swain, an affected villager, said, "Thatched houses were reduced to ashes affecting at least 14 families. The incident dampened the festive mood in our village."

On being informed, two fire tenders reached the village and doused the blaze. The local tehsildar and police officers also rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. Rajnagar tehsildar Bholanath Sethi said the administration will provide necessary help to all the affected persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bramahanikhola village
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp